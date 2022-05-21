Actor, cricketer, advocate: Meet SC Justice L Nageswara Rao, who retires June 7

From being an actor, cricketer, advocate to finally a Supreme Court Judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao has done it all and how!

A man with many talents, Justice Rao began his legal journey after enrolling with the Andhra Pradesh Bar Council on July 29, 1982. He began his practice in the District Court of Guntur and soon after, he started practising before Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Rao is the seventh in the history of the apex court who was elevated directly from the Bar and will retire as an apex court judge on June 7.

During his farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, senior advocate Pradeep Rai revealed, "Justice Rao has a multi faceted personality. Apart from being a good cricketer, He acted in many films as a police inspector. He was there even in serials. He acted in the movie "Kanoon Apna Apna" in which he acted with Kader Khan and Sanjay Dutt."

Reacting to this, Justice Rao shared his experience during his brief acting stint and said he did not want to become an actor.

"I was in the theatre when I was in college. My cousin was a director and thereby had a short role in a movie. That's it. I did not want to become an actor. Lawyers act in court and judges also do. When there is some heat we try to bring a truce between the lawyers. Acting is a part of the profession. I sometimes asked the lawyers' are you like this and then I saw both going to the coffee shop together," Justice Rao said.

He said cricket is his passion and even when he works, he switches on TV to see IPL matches.

Justice Rao is retiring on June 7 and Friday is his last working day as the apex court is closing for summer vacations from today.

Justice Rao, hailing from Chirala in Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh, did his law at Nagarjuna University at Guntur and was enrolled as an advocate in 1982 at the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh.

After practicing law at Guntur District Court for two years, he shifted to Andhra Pradesh High Court and remained there till December 1994.

From January 1995 to May 2016, he practiced as a lawyer at the Supreme Court and became a senior advocate and then Additional Solicitor General.

He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.