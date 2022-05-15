Home / India News / Actor Ketaki Chitale held for post against Sharad Pawar sent to police custody
Actor Ketaki Chitale held for post against Sharad Pawar sent to police custody

A total of five cases have been registered against the actor so far for sharing a post on Sharad Pawar’s appearance, illness and voice.
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale being taken to Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 on Saturday after she was arrested by Thane police for a derogatory post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO.)
Published on May 15, 2022 04:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was sent to police custody till May 18 by a Thane court on Sunday. Chitale did not take a lawyer and will be handling her own case in court for now. She was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on Facebook about Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

A defamation case was registered against Chitale on Saturday by the Kalwa Police and the case was later transferred to the Thane Crime Branch. On Sunday, the Thane crime branch had requested the court for five days custody of Chitale while officers from the Goregaon police station were also present in court to take her custody.

According to a senior police inspector from the Thane Crime Branch unit 1, “Chitale was arrested from her residence in Nerul Kalamboli area on Saturday and produced before the court on Sunday. We are now on the lookout for Bhave who wrote the original poem.”

A total of five cases have been registered against the actor so far for sharing a post on Sharad Pawar’s appearance, illness and voice.

