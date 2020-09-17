e-paper
Actor Raza Murad summoned by police over alleged welfare society fraud

Actor Raza Murad summoned by police over alleged welfare society fraud

The police will register statements of other people whose names appear in the said society’s documents as members.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
File photo of actor Raza Murad.
File photo of actor Raza Murad.
         

Film actor Raza Murad was called to Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal on Wednesday to record his statement in connection with a fake welfare society in which his name figured as a member. Murad, in his statement, denied any association with the society, said police.

The society named E-block Lakeview Enclave Welfare Society came to light during seizure of documents from the residence and offices of Pyare Mian, 68, a small newspaper owner and editor and resident of Shyamla hills, who was arrested on July 17 from a hotel in Srinagar for allegedly raping six minor girls in Bhopal and Indore and committing fraud. He is presently in jail.

Pyare Mian had formed a fake society named E-Block Lakeview Enclave Welfare Society and committed fraud by collecting money from different people in the name of welfare, said Tarun Rathi, in-charge of the Shyamla Hills police station.

“During the investigation, we found that the said society had eight members, including Raza Murad and three members of Mian’s family. We called Murad to register his statement on record. In his statement, Murad said he had no association with the society and his signature on the papers was forged. Murad also lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday against Mian for using his forged signature,” said Rathi.

Talking to media persons outside the police station, Murad said, “I own a flat in Ansal plaza in Shyamla Hills area and am also a member of Lakeview Enclave Welfare Society but I didn’t know that there was a separate society of E-block. I don’t know Mian. Mian might have my photos with him because being an actor I meet with so many people without knowing them personally.”

The police will register statements of other people whose names appear in the said society’s documents as members. If it is required, Mian will be booked for committing another fraud, said the police officer.

Mian’s assistant Sweety Vishwakarma, 21, used to take girls from underprivileged families to Pyare Mian by luring them with housekeeping jobs in posh areas. Mian used to invite them in the parties, where he used to force the girl to consume alcohol and used to rape them, according to police.

As many as six FIRs were lodged against Mian with Shahpura, Koh-e-fiza and Shyamla Hills police stations in Bhopal and Palasia police station in Indore under sections 366 (a) (procuration of minor girls), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape), 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 420 (forgery) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 5/6 and 14 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and under relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act, according to police.

tags
top news
