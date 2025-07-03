Actor’s 14-year-old son dies by suicide in Mumbai: ‘Mother asked him to go for tuition’

A 14-year-old son of an actor died by alleged suicide at a high-rise in Kandivali in the northern part of Mumbai, PTI reported, citing a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place at 6pm on Wednesday at a residential complex in Mumbai.(Image for representation/PTI)

The incident occurred at 6pm on Wednesday at a residential complex where the actor, known for her work in popular Gujarati and Hindi television serials, lived.

According to the police, the boy had an argument with his mother over going to tuition.

“On Wednesday, the Class 9 student was asked by his mother to go for tuition, but he was reluctant, which led to an argument,” an unidentified police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The official said a resident alerted his mother to the incident, adding that no foul play has been suspected.

"No foul is suspected as yet. An accidental death report has been registered and a further probe is underway," the Kandivali police station official said.

News agency PTI, quoting sources within the police department added, that the police might visit the deceased's school and tuition centre as part of the probe.

In an unrelated case, a 64-year-old builder from Nalasopara died by suicide after he was allegedly harassed by moneylenders and policemen.

According to the police, the deceased, a resident of Nalasopara East, seemed extremely stressed in the past few months. His daughter told the police that he had taken a ₹32 lakh loan from a moneylender, and his family added that two police constables were often harassing him to repay the loan.

The police said that the accused were threatening to hand over the contract of a building he was constructing to another builder.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).