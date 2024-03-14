Adani Group, Reliance, Tata not on electoral bonds list, top donors are...

As the Election Commission of India on Thursday published the data of electoral bonds, the companies and individuals who bought bonds and thus donated to political parties, there was no entry in the name of Adani Group or Reliance -- the two major conglomerates of the country. Future Gaming and Hotel Services, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, Qwiksupplychain Private Limited are the top donors in the list published by the ECI.(Unsplash/@rupixen)

Electoral bonds list: Top donors

Top 30 donors to political parties through electoral bonds.

According to the data published by the election commission, the top buyers also include Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, DLF, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited.

Lakshmi Niwas Mital, the executive chairman of Arcelor Mittal was also named as an individual.

Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma are the other top buyers.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services, earlier known as Martin Lottery Agencies Limited, is owned by Santiago Martin. It is a lottery company which was probed by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2022. It bought electoral bonds worth over ₹1,350 crore under two different sets of companies.

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering, which has bagged contracts of several large infrastructure projects, bought bonds worth ₹966 crore. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (Meil) is a gas company, owned by PP Reddy.

Mumbai-based Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd bought bonds worth ₹410 crore.

Among the known companies, Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd bought ₹398 crore worth of bonds, while Sunil Mittal's three companies together purchased a total of ₹246 crore worth of bonds.

Steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal bought ₹35 crore worth of bonds in his individual capacity.

Individuals who bought bonds

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Varun Gupta, B K Goenka, Jainendra Shah and one person going by only the first name of Monika are some of the individuals names in the list published by the ECI.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted a screenshot from the list showing the fund BJP received and said finally they had to show the paper. "The question is that if BJP has so much money then why are their trolls getting only ₹2 since 2014? This should be investigated," Owaisi tweeted.