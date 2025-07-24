Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials here on Thursday to accelerate the construction of roads across Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, based on proposals submitted by MPs and MLAs. Adityanath directs officials to accelerate road development projects in Gorakhpur, Basti

Chairing a high-level meeting, he reviewed upcoming road development projects in each assembly constituency and emphasised the need for a swift, priority-based rollout.

The chief minister was presented with road infrastructure plans for each constituency by senior officials of the Public Works Department , following which he interacted directly with legislators to assess future road requirements.

Stressing the importance of aligning road projects with public expectations, he instructed PWD officers to prepare plans accordingly.

"Submit road proposals as per the requirements of each constituency. The government will act promptly on them based on priority," Adityanath said.

Highlighting the government's efforts in boosting inter-state and four-lane road connectivity, he said that the Gorakhpur and Basti regions have significantly benefited.

He emphasised the importance of incorporating urban roads into the CM Grid Scheme and completing all road projects within a set deadline, without compromising quality.

"MLAs and MPs must continuously monitor construction activities in their areas to ensure quality and timeliness," Adityanath said, adding that "Road proposals received from public representatives should be taken seriously."

Prepare estimates for the most prioritised roads first, begin construction after laying the foundation stone, and then move to the next phase, he directed the officials concerned.

Responding to concerns raised by some representatives regarding roads damaged during floods, he ordered the PWD to draft a special action plan for strengthening roads in flood-prone areas, permitting the use of disaster relief funds for such repairs if necessary.

After the tourism department's brief on the ongoing tourism development works around religious sites, Adityanath said that all such places should be well connected to major roads.

"If any representative submits a proposal, ensure quick estimation and start of work," he directed the officials.

Calling Gorakhpur and Basti emerging symbols of development, he said public representatives play a pivotal role in shaping the progress narrative.

"Development is an ongoing process. Elected leaders must stay connected with the people, understand their aspirations, and forward well-thought-out proposals to the government," he said.

He said that convenience, safety, and prosperity of the people are the core goals of the government's policies, and urged representatives to inspect local projects regularly.

"Development initiatives also help enhance the public image of elected leaders," he remarked.

