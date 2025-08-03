Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday chaired a meeting to review a wide range of issues, including the state's flood situation, and law and order ahead of upcoming festivals. Adityanath holds meeting on UP flood situation, festival related security

Addressing officials via videoconference, the chief minister instructed district magistrates and superintendents of police to accelerate flood relief efforts. He directed that flood shelters must have robust security for women and adequate milk for children, a statement said.

Adityanath also issued a directive to use only large boats for rescue operations.

The CM also reviewed security preparations for the series of upcoming festivals. He announced that women will receive free travel on UP's government buses and city buses for Raksha Bandhan, from the morning of August 8 to midnight on August 10.

He also gave instructions for ensuring cleanliness and security at temples for the last Monday of Sawan, as well as for Janmashtami on August 16.

The chief minister called for grand celebrations on Independence Day, , and for Tiranga Yatras to be held on August 14, which is observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

Reviewing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Adityanath set a target of hoisting 4.60 crore flags across the state this year, and outlined a schedule for flag manufacturing, festivals, and official hoisting from August 13-15.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to addressing issues surrounding drone-related rumours, particularly in western UP. According to DGP Rajeev Krishna, 17 cases have been registered and 29 people arrested under the Drone Policy 2023 for spreading rumours.

The chief minister ordered strict action against those who operate drones without permission, including the confiscation of their property. He warned that district officials and station house officers would be held accountable for any untoward incidents resulting from these rumours, and instructed police to increase foot patrols and engage with village security committees to counter misinformation.

He also reviewed the Basic Education Department's work in the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.