Saharanpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a special review meeting with public representatives of three districts in the Saharanpur division and discussed developmental progress in their areas. Adityanath reviews development plans with Saharanpur division MLAs

In the meeting, Adityanath addressed the challenges faced by each MLA from Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Shamli districts regarding development plans, according to a statement released by the UP government.

The objective of the meeting was not only to review the schemes but also to understand the problems of remote areas in the state on a priority basis and ensure that solutions are based on the ground realities and experiences of the public representatives.

The chief minister stated clearly that the development of the Saharanpur division is a top priority for the government. The revival and integrated development of this area is the foundation for building a 'New Uttar Pradesh.'

He discussed in detail all development proposals received from the public representatives and directed the concerned departments to implement them in a timely and transparent manner, ensuring quality.

The development works presented by public representatives included several key projects such as connectivity to block headquarters, inter-connectivity roads, access roads to religious places, bypasses, ROBs, underpasses, flyovers, major and minor bridges, road safety measures, and irrigation infrastructure, the statement said.

These projects aim not only to address the region's geographical challenges but also to boost the local economy.

Adityanath specifically directed that all works requiring improvement in interstate connectivity in the Saharanpur division be included in the first phase of the action plan based on the MLAs' recommendations.

He also instructed the Urban Development Department to mandatorily seek guidance from local public representatives before preparing proposals for any project.

Adityanath emphasized that the experience of public representatives and their understanding of local needs should guide governance.

"Our goal is not only to make plans but also to ensure their timely and effective implementation at the ground level," he said.

He directed officials to base policymaking on the experiences and regional input of public representatives.

The government intends to ensure that every scheme yields concrete results, he stated. For this, accountability will be fixed, technology will be used appropriately, and there will be no compromise on the quality of work.

Adityanath also requested public representatives to continuously monitor the works proposed in their areas and play an active role in shaping schemes in line with local public sentiment.

