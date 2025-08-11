Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the UP assembly will hold discussions on the "Viksit UP" vision continuously for 24 hours and urged opposition leaders to raise questions on the subject. Adityanath says 'Viksit UP' vision to have 24-hr discussion in House, urges all MLAs to participate

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan shortly before proceedings of the assembly began, Adityanath said the Monsoon session was important as the government will make the action plan for the next 25 years on the table of the House.

It will be a four-day Monsoon session of the UP legislature, beginning Monday.

Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh government is acting on its vision of "Developed UP" to realise the resolve of "self-reliant and Viksit Bharat". He said the vision was prepared with the cooperation of the NITI Aayog and experts, and all sections' views have been incorporated.

"By 2047, when India will become a developed nation and Uttar Pradesh will also be 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh'," he said.

The House will discuss the matter continuously for 24 hours on August 13 and August 14, Adityanath added.

Responding to a question on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's criticism of the 24-hour discussion, Adityanath said the opposition party's agenda focuses on negativity rather than development.

Yadav had earlier said the idea to hold a discussion for 24 hours straight was "madness".

Adityanath added, "Earlier, when we had extended the proceedings for 36 hours , the SP opposed it even then and used unparliamentary words, for which they are already notorious."

The chief minister also said that during the Question Hour, public representatives will raise questions and important issues will be discussed during the Zero Hour.

"The government is fully prepared to answer all the questions," he said, and appealed to all the parties for meaningful and constructive discussions, so that time is utilised properly and negativity can be avoided.

"It should be a fruitful discussion. There should not be any negativity. We should not waste time by creating nuisance," he said.

"But if they create unnecessary nuisance by creating disruptions, then people of the state will put them in the dock in the court of the people," Adityanath said.

The government will welcome any proposals that are in the interests of the youth, development of UP and fulfilling the aspirations of the public, he said.

Adityanath also said that seasonal issues like floods and waterlogging will be discussed in the monsoon session. Apart from this, there will be in-depth discussions on topics related to health, education, infrastructure, poor welfare and upliftment of all sections, he added.

