Administer vaccine doses three months after Covid-19 recovery: Centre to states

The health ministry has asked states to delay vaccine doses, including booster shots, by three months for people who have recently suffered a coronavirus infection.

“Please note that: in case of individuals having lab test proven Sars-2 Covid-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including precaution dose to be deferred by three months after recovery,” additional health secretary Vikas Sheel said in a letter to the states on Friday.

“I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to take note and also ensure effective dissemination of the information to service providers as well as the general public through all forms of media,” the letter added.

Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 years started from January 3, and administration of the booster dose for health and front-line workers, and people aged 60 years and above with comorbidities started from January 10 under the national Covid vaccination programme. India calls the third shot a “precaution dose”. The prioritisation and sequencing of booster doses is based on the completion of nine months (39 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose, according to health ministry guidelines.

In several countries administering booster doses, the gap is six months, which science has shown is the time when antibodies generated by the vaccine start decreasing. To be sure, immunity is a complex mechanism and driven by more then just antibodies. Science also says people can get vaccinated soon after they recover from a Covid infection, although many countries do prescribe a gap.

Sheel said the letter was written because several states and UTs them wanted guidance on how to go about vaccinating either those with an active illness, or those who have recently recovered. In a briefing on Thursday, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the guidelines are clear -- the vaccine is to be administered three months after recovery.

“Our guidelines clearly state that three months after recovering from Covid infection, an individual can take his or her second or precaution dose. This is based on current evidence, and will be changed if there is enough scientific evidence to suggest a change. Our expert panel, NTAGI, is closely looking into it, and regularly deliberating over it,” he said. NTAGI is short for National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India.

The health ministry’s directive of maintaining a gap of three months post recovery is based on the recommendations made by the same expert panel.

