‘Adopt policy to rescue street kids’: SC to states and Union Territories

NEW DELHI: Filling a major policy void that deprived states of a common action plan to identify, rescue and rehabilitate children living on streets, the Supreme Court on Monday called for a common standard operating procedure (SOP) for the entire country after such a system was devised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

In a suo motu petition dealing with the plight faced by children in street situation (CiSS), the court directed all states and Union Territories (UT) to frame policies based on the suggestions given by NCPCR, even adding modifications, if necessary.

The suggestion by NCPCR required states to identify hotspots in each district where children on the streets are found, rescued, produced before child welfare committees, given basic food, clothing, medical treatment, counselling and health checkup, and place them, if necessary, in shelter homes or restore them to their families or guardian/relatives. Once they come within the identification sphere, it will be the responsibility of the state to further prepare a child care plan for every rescued child, link them with eligible government schemes/benefits for financial assistance, and follow up based on the plan.

An affidavit explaining each step was presented by NCPCR advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi. The bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai found the affidavit “comprehensive” and said, “We have carefully examined the suggestions (by NCPCR), which are comprehensive in nature dealing with all conceivable situations. Subject to any modifications by state governments, the suggestions given by NCPCR shall be implemented by all state/UT governments.” The court allowed states to approach the NCPCR with any modifications and directed the body to present a report on the action taken by states after four weeks.

The suo motu petition was instituted by the top court when they took up the matter of the plight faced by children who were orphaned, or lost one of their parents, during the Covid-19 pandemic. After putting in place a system for reporting the number of such children in each state, the court-appointed amicus curiae advocate Gaurav Agrawal pointed out that situation of children living in streets was equally worse. He referred to a report prepared by the NGO called ‘Save the Children’, which reported the presence of nearly two lakh street children in just four states. Alarmed by this figure, the apex court directed NCPCR to prepare a centralised portal where states could update the number of CiSS.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) KM Nataraj appearing for NCPCR informed the court that till date, states had entered data of only 17,914 street children, including three categories - children living on streets with families, children who stay during the day on streets and return at night to nearby hutments/slums, and children living on streets without any support. Most among the 17,914 belonged to the first category.

The court directed NCPCR to conduct periodic reviews, at least once a month, to monitor the effectiveness of its suggestions, and also asked states to cooperate with the body during their state visits.