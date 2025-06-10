Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to advance Kharif season of cultivation to shield crops from cyclones, especially in the backdrop of 14 cyclones that struck the state in the past 20 years. Advance Kharif season to shield crops from cyclones, Andhra CM tells officials

Acting on these instructions, officials have already released water early to the Godavari and Krishna delta regions for irrigation, said a press release.

Water was released through canals to farmlands in West Godavari, Eluru, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, and Krishna districts, it added.

Plans are afoot to irrigate farms in Guntur, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts in the first week of July, it said.

Officials noted that paddy, red gram, groundnut, and cotton are the primary crops during the Kharif season.

While groundnut and cotton cultivation have declined, red gram has seen an increase and paddy cultivation remains stable, said the press release.

As many as 14 cyclones struck the southern state over the past 20 years, particularly impacting the north coastal region and the East Godavari district.

To improve paddy farmers' income, Naidu proposed intercropping of fruits and vegetables on widened bunds of paddy fields.

He emphasised the importance of spreading awareness among farmers about constructing wider bunds between plots, observing that these can be built using NREGA funds if needed.

He also encouraged 'experimenting' with aquaculture and horticulture on the peripheries or in between paddy plots.

Further, officials informed the CM that HD Burley tobacco procurement has begun at the Parchur Agriculture Market Committee and farmers have expressed 'satisfaction', said the press release.

Likewise, alternative crop cultivation is being encouraged in place of HD Burley while Naidu also enquired about procurement of cocoa and mango.

Further, officials have informed the CM that three new agriculture-related services — crop insurance, agricultural mechanisation, and MARKFED services — have been introduced on Whatsapp governance platform, Mana Mitra.

Moreover, Naidu urged reducing the use of fertilisers and pesticides so that fertility of soil can be preserved.

Ensure there is no shortage of fertilisers anywhere, he said, directing officials to stay updated with real-time data on fertiliser and pesticide use.

Last year, 39 lakh tonnes of fertilisers were used in the state; this year, we must bring that down to 35 lakh tonnes, said Naidu, calling for raising pulses and millet cultivation.

Banks must disburse loans to farmers 'within 24 hours of request' during this season, the CM urged.

