Advani blamed VHP for BJP’s loss in 2004 elections, says new book

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 11:25 IST

LK Advani who is perceived to have played an instrumental role in suggesting Narendra Modi’s name for the position of chief minister of Gujarat and later in fending off demands for his resignation following the Gujarat riots in 2002, blamed VHP for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s loss at the May 2004 general elections, says a book.

In his book Jugalbandi that is based on interviews, private papers and reportage to trace the history of the BJP and its precursor, the Jana Sangh, author Vinay Sitapati says the party’s loss at the hustings was attributed partly to focus on “too much ideology”.

The BJP, which was hoping to return to power at the Centre, fell short of winning the majority by a 100 seats. “The RSS offered their own diagnosis: ‘The core voter and cadre had developed a disinterest as there was a perception about dilution in its ideology’.… Advani and Vajpayee on the other hand blame too much ideology, and not too little. Though it was Advani who had overruled Vajpayee and saved Modi’s career, he now realised what he had done. Advani ranted to a family friend soon after: ‘The VHP cost us [the elections]. They have become crazy,” the book says.

The author goes on to say that the blame for the loss was pinned on the riots, for which Modi was blamed for not having protected the minority community. “Vajpayee also blamed the 2002 Gujarat riots, claiming, ‘that it is the mistake we made’. At a BJP meeting soon after, he lobbied to sack Modi yet again. But when he was out voted yet again, Vajpayee went with the party line. Yet again. There is no way to tell whether it was Narendra Modi who cost Vajpayee -Advani the 2004 election. What we can tell is that the attitude to alliance partners proved costly,” the book says.

The book, which examines the working relations and the ties between Vajpayee and Advani, lays out the strain in their relations after Advani chose to back Modi.

In the chapter The Lotus Withers, which deals with the BJP’s loss in 2004, the author comments on Advani’s electoral management and says, “The blame for this rickety coalition building must rest with Advani. He lacked the pragmatism that Vajpayee had displayed when moving the BJP from untouchable in 1993 to being embraced by a dozen parties in 1998. Advani’s alliance with Jayalalithaa rather than Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu alone cost 40 seats. For those numbers might have brought Vajpayee back to power. If Advani’s canniest moment was converting the wrath against Mandal to momentum for his rath in 1990, his most foolish political moment was now.”

It quotes party leaders as having identified Advani’s lack of organisational building capacity as another reason for the loss. The fraying of Advani-Modi ties is also highlighted in the book. While it gives details, based on media reports, about the tussle that erupted between Vajpayee and Advani over the latter’s support to Modi, especially after the 2002 riots, it also sheds light on how Advani-Modi relations transformed ahead of the 2014 general elections.

“ A day after Modi was appointed as campaign head for the imminent elections, the man who had spent his life building the Jana Sangh and then Bharatiya Janata Party resigned from all party positions. LK Advani’s resignation letter is worth quoting in detail: ‘For some time I have been finding it difficult to reconcile either with the current functioning of the party, or the direction in which it is going. I no longer have the feeling that this is the same idealistic party created by Dr Mukherjee, Dean Dayal Ji, Nanaji and Vajpayee ji whose sole concerns was the country, and its people. Most of most leaders of ours are now concerned just with their personal agendas’.”

The book speaks about the emergence of Narendra Modi as the second Hindu nationalist prime minister of India and “how the lotus was blooming once more, but under new gardeners”.