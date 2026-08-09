Chandigarh, A member of the Heritage Protection Cell, Chandigarh, on Sunday claimed that a piece of furniture that belonged to PGIMER was going under the hammer in the US and urged hospital authorities and the Union Health Ministry to intervene.

Advocate claims PGIMER's heritage furniture listed for auction in US, seeks govt intervention

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In a representation to PGIMER Director Vivek Lal, with a copy to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, advocate Ajay Jagga claimed that a "day bed" carries markings of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and the Nehru Hospital is listed for auction on August 13 by Chicago Auction House.

The item carries an estimated price of USD 8,000 to USD 10,000, or approximately ₹7.62 lakh to ₹9.52 lakh.

There was no immediate response from PGIMER on the matter.

Jagga has sought immediate intervention to determine how the item reached the United States and whether it was lawfully sold or exported from India.

"The decision to challenge the proposed auction of a PGIMER heritage item, or at least formally raise an objection, is not merely an administrative choice but a responsibility to preserve institutional heritage," Jagga said in his representation.

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{{^usCountry}} He described the furniture associated with Chandigarh's post-Independence architectural heritage as part of the country's institutional and cultural legacy and said such objects should be preserved for future generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described the furniture associated with Chandigarh's post-Independence architectural heritage as part of the country's institutional and cultural legacy and said such objects should be preserved for future generations. {{/usCountry}}

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He has urged PGIMER to immediately raise a formal objection to the proposed auction, order an inquiry into the origin and ownership of the article and take steps, if it is established that the item was unlawfully removed from India, to facilitate its recovery.

According to the details shared by Jagga, the item is listed as Lot No. 165 and described as a teak day bed with upholstery, measuring 28 x 72 x 36 inches.

The advocate also referred to an earlier auction in the US in June this year in which, he claimed, another item associated with PGIMER was auctioned.

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He sought a detailed inquiry into whether PGIMER had sold any of its heritage furniture and, if not, what steps were being taken to protect and preserve such articles.

Jagga also invoked Articles 49 and 51A of the Constitution, arguing that institutions and authorities have a responsibility to protect objects of historical and artistic importance.

He requested PGIMER and the Union Health Ministry to ascertain the ownership and provenance of the furniture and, if necessary, approach US authorities through the Indian Embassy to determine how the article reached the Chicago Auction House.

The advocate also sought verification of whether Indian and US laws relating to the export and import of heritage objects were followed, including whether the seller was in lawful possession of the furniture.

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