Advocates demand an apology from Kerala HC judge for hurling ‘insulting’ remarks at lawyer

The Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA) wrote to chief justice Nitin Jamdar on Friday demanding an apology from high court justice A Badharudeen in open court for his alleged uncharitable comments at an advocate who has recently lost her husband. The chief justice has reportedly heard the lawyers’ complaint and agreed to speak to the judge over the weekend to arrive at a solution. (PTI)

The incident took place on Thursday when Saritha Thomas, wife of high court advocate Alex M Scaria who died on January 7, appeared before the bench of Justice Badharudeen and asked for time to change the vakalath of cases that were handled by her husband to her name. The KHCAA alleged that the judge disrespected the memory of the deceased lawyer and acted “extremely uncharitably” unbecoming of a judge of the high court.

“The judge plainly denied her request for more time. He asked her to argue the case in court without even heeding to the fact that her husband passed away. He forced her to argue the case and she was seen weeping in court. The judge must apologise for his behaviour,” Advocate MR Nandakumar, secretary of the KHCAA, told reporters.

On Friday morning, after an urgent meeting, the lawyers gathered in front of the judge’s courtroom demanding an apology, but no such apology came from the judge. The lawyers subsequently boycotted the bench of justice Badharudeen and the high court published a note stating that the judge will not be present in court on Friday.

The KHCAA said that it was inundated with complaints from other lawyers too about the conduct of justice Badharudeen.

“The Bar understands that it is human to err and the Bar has called upon Justice Badharudeen to offer an apology to advocate in open court and assure the Bar that he would not repeat such insensitive behaviour. The Bar would be most willing to forgive and move ahead if Justice Badharudeen apologises for his conduct,” the KHCAA letter to the chief justice read.

The chief justice has reportedly heard the lawyers’ complaint and agreed to speak to the judge over the weekend to arrive at a solution.