Bengaluru, A group of advocates met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, urging him to constitute a Special Investigation Team monitored by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court to probe cases of disappearances, unnatural deaths, and sexual assaults in Dharmasthala over the past two decades. Advocates seek SIT probe by SC or HC judge into 'unnatural deaths', 'disappearances' in Dharmasthala

Dharmasthala, in Dakshina Kannada district, is a major pilgrimage centre, with Lord Manjunatha as the presiding deity.

Citing recent media reports and a statement made in court by an individual who claimed that "hundreds of bodies" had been buried in the area, the advocates—including former chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, C S Dwarakanath — alleged that although an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway, these bodies reportedly remain unexhumed.

"Furthermore, it appears that the investigation is not progressing following the mandate of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita ," the representatives stated in a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister today.

Given the gravity of the alleged crimes, the memorandum added that the "distressing information" suggested the involvement of "highly influential" and "powerful personalities" with significant political clout.

The advocates urged Siddaramaiah to constitute a SIT monitored by an Additional Director General of Police -level officer, along with a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court or Karnataka High Court. "This will ensure impartiality, thoroughness, and public confidence in the investigation," the memorandum said.

They also called for the involvement of a dedicated Forensic Science Laboratory team, including experts in DNA analysis, digital forensics, and other specialised units, which they said is crucial for gathering irrefutable scientific evidence.

The advocates further requested that the entire investigation be video recorded to ensure transparency and accountability at every stage.

"The crime scene must be thoroughly analysed to gather all possible evidence, and all individuals—regardless of their influence—who are found to be involved must be arrested immediately and subjected to custodial interrogation," the memorandum stated.

They urged the Chief Minister to take appropriate and decisive action in the interest of society and to ensure that justice is served.

