NHRC seeks report from Chhattisgarh on ‘aerial strikes’ charge

RAIPUR:The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report from the district authorities of Bastar’s Bijapur in connection with the alleged aerial strikes by security forces on the villages in April.

NHRC also said that the report should be sent within four weeks. NHRC served the notice in this regard to Bijapur authorities on May 23.

An activist, Degree Prasad Chauhan, lodged a complaint with NHRC on April 17, alleging that aerial strikes were launched during the operation conducted by security forces in the jungles of Bijapur, which damaged many houses.

“The complainant has requested the Commission to intervene into the matter. Transmit a copy of the complaint to the District Magistrate, Bijapur and the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur calling for a report in the matter within four weeks. The Commission shall be constrained to invoke coercive process under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 calling for a personal appearance of the authority concerned for submission of the report, in case the report is not received within the stipulated time,” the NHRC notice said.

On April 15, Maoists issued a press note alleging that the security forces in Bastar launched drone attacks on their units of Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) at around 10 villages of Bijapur district.

The Maoists also appealed to the human rights organisations to condemn the incident and claimed they are still waiting for more details of destruction from the villages inside the jungles where the attack took place.

However, the Bastar police denied the allegations of Maoists and termed it as a propaganda against the security forces.

Maoists had claimed that in areas of Bottem, Rasam, Erram, Mettagudem, Saakiler, Madpaduled, Kannemarka, Pottemangum, and Bottam villages, heavy bombing was carried out by the forces. Maoists alleged that nearly 50 places were bombarded and further alleged security forces have equipped themselves with arsenal including modern helicopter, drones and light weight aircraft.

Reacting on the notice issued by NHRC on May 23, Bastar police said that they will submit a report on time and further claimed that the shells recovered by the villagers were of Maoists not of security forces.

“Security forces were on an area domination operation and there was an ambush on security forces by the Maoists. The security forces also retaliated back in self-defence by adopting proper field tactics and precautions. Subsequently, Maoists fled away from the spot after retaliation by security forces. During search operations, a few shells, ammunition and explosive materials were seized by the security forces from the spot,” said the inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj.

The IG further said a day after the incident, police came to know that the villagers had shared a few photos of unexploded shells and claimed that they recovered it from the encounter spot.

“We have issued notice to the sarpanch and other local public representatives to help us locate the explosive shells for safe disposal and further enquiry. But so far there is no response from the villagers in this regard,” the IG added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON