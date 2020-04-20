e-paper
Home / India News / Afghan Prez Ghani thanks India for supplying HCQ, wheat amid Covid-19 pandemic

Afghan Prez Ghani thanks India for supplying HCQ, wheat amid Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19 update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Ghani’s tweet by saying India and Afghanistan share a “special friendship” and would combat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) “with solidarity and shared resolve”, just as they have fought terrorism.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Covid-19: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani thanked the Indian government for "further commitments to supply more items including medicines and equipment as availability increases in India".
Covid-19: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani thanked the Indian government for “further commitments to supply more items including medicines and equipment as availability increases in India”.(AP)
         

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday thanked the Indian government for providing large consignments of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol tablets and 5,000 tonnes of wheat as aid during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Ghani’s tweet by saying India and Afghanistan share a “special friendship” and would combat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) “with solidarity and shared resolve”, just as they have fought terrorism.

“Thank you my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi, and thank you India for providing 500K tablets of hydroxychloroquine, 100K tablets of paracetamol, and 75,000 metric tons of wheat that the first consignment of it (5,000) will reach AFG in a day or so, for the Afghan people,” Ghani tweeted.

Ghani also thanked the Indian government for “further commitments to supply more items including medicines and equipment as availability increases in India”. He added, “In the difficult times of #Covid19, closer cooperation between allies and friends will prepare us better to fight this menace and save our people.”

People familiar with developments said the first consignment of 5,022 tonnes of wheat, out of a total of 75,000 tonnes being gifted to Afghanistan, was shipped in 251 containers from Kandla port in Gujarat to Chabahar port in Iran. This is perhaps the first time the Iranian port, granted a special exemption from US sanctions, has been used to ship supplies to Afghanistan during a humanitarian crisis.

The consignment of wheat left Kandla port on April 12, and reached Chabahar port on April 15. The consignment was then transported by road to Afghanistan, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

The remainder of the 75,000 tonnes of wheat will be shipped from India in the coming weeks. “This humanitarian gesture is meant to ensure food security during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said one of the people cited above.

India’s ambassador to Kabul, Vinay Kumar, met Afghan public health minister Ferozuddin Feroz and acting defence minister Asadullah Khalid on Sunday and handed over 800,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and 170,000 paracetamol tablets for use by the health ministry and security forces.

Feroz thanked India for its humanitarian aid and also recalled India’s extensive support to Afghanistan in the health sector, including the construction of hundreds of health centres, support for the Indira Gandhi children’s hospital and supplies of equipment and medicines.

India has pledged more than $3 billion for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, making it the largest donor to the war-torn country in the region.

