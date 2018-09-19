Afghanistan deports Kerala man who allegedly wanted to join ISIS

In a first, Afghanistan has deported an “ISIS sympathiser” from Kerala who had gone there to join the terror outfit, said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday.

“The NIA arrested Nashidul Hamzafar after he was deported to New Delhi from Kabul, Afghanistan. Nashidul was detained by Afghan Security Agencies last year for illegally entering the country to join his associates in proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/Daish,” said the NIA in a statement.

Hamzafar (26) is a native of Kalpetta in Wayanad district of Kerala, the agency added. He had left India on October 2017.

As per reports, as many as 14 people from Kerala’s Kasaragod district had left India, or their work places in the Middle East, between May and July, 2016, and reached Afghanistan.

The ISIS has presence in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

“Hamzafar participated in the conspiracy through encrypted social media platforms...,” the statement read. Hamzafar will now be produced before a special NIA court in Kochi.

