Home / India News / After 4-day blockade, traffic resumes along Imphal-Dimapur highway in Manipur

After 4-day blockade, traffic resumes along Imphal-Dimapur highway in Manipur

On October 23 evening, the 110 km long Imphal-Mao sector of the highway was completely disconnected due to a massive landslide at Khongnem Thana due to incessant rain in the last few days.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:22 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
More than a hundred Imphal bound goods trucks remained stranded along the highway although the smaller vehicles often take roads leading to Imphal via other district routes.
More than a hundred Imphal bound goods trucks remained stranded along the highway although the smaller vehicles often take roads leading to Imphal via other district routes.(HT PHOTO.)
         

After four days of speedy road construction work, normal traffic along the 110 km Imphal-Mao sector of the National Highway 2 in Manipur’s Senapati district has resumed, reports from the district said on Wednesday.

The road construction work at Khongnem Thana village, 72 km north of Imphal under Senapati district was started without delay after the completion of necessary formalities with the affected village authority in the presence of concerned officials.

On October 23 evening, the 110 km long Imphal-Mao sector of the highway was completely disconnected due to a massive landslide at Khongnem Thana due to incessant rain in the last few days.

Since then more than a hundred Imphal bound goods trucks remained stranded along the highway although the smaller vehicles often take roads leading to Imphal via other district routes.

The new road is being built on the sunken portion of the highway, which is the main supply route of the state. The state Public Works Department officials had informed earlier that the complete restoration of the highway to its previous shape would take more time.

Earlier Manipur’s public health engineering minister L Dikho accompanied by concerned officials had even inspected the construction activities at the landslide hit road. Dikho is an MLA from the Senapati district.

