After a hiatus, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan returns as Kerala CPI(M) secretary

After a gap of one-year, senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan returned to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) as state secretary on Friday, the party’s secretariat said. He was on leave for one-year citing health reasons.

The chief reason behind his long leave, however, was the arrest of his second son Bineesh Kodiyeri in connection with a drug haul in Bengaluru last year. After spending one year in jail, his son was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court last month. After his son’s arrest, the party veteran offered to quit but the party granted him long leave citing his health condition. Suffering from cancer, later he went to the United States for treatment.

A member of the CPI (M) politburo, Balakrishnan rose from the ranks having started his career as a student activist. Later he was the party district secretary of Kannur and was home minister in VS Achuthanandan’s ministry. Close to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he is known for his organisational prowess but his family life often created problems for him.

Besides Bineesh Kodiyeri, his first son Binoy Kodiyeri is also mired in a paternity case. A Mumbai-based woman accused him of raping her for years on the pretext of marrying her. In her complaint with the Mumbai Police, she said, Binoy had been exploiting her and she has an eight-year-old son out of this relationship. The former employee of a dance bar in Dubai said she did not know Binoy was already married and that he repeatedly lied and promised that he would marry her. The case is pending before the Maharashtra High Court now.

His second son Bineesh Kodiyeri got into trouble in August 2020 after the arrest of one Anoop Mohammad and two others in Bengaluru and Mohammad later named Bineesh and said he was his business partner.

Finally, the ED took over the case and Kodiyeri was arrested and charged under Section 19 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. In the charge sheet the ED said he pumped in unaccounted for money into the bank account of alleged drug peddler Mohammad and took hefty returns due to it.