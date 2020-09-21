e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / After attack by husband, UP woman loses unborn child

After attack by husband, UP woman loses unborn child

According to police officials, the accused, on Saturday attacked his wife, who was seven-months pregnant with their sixth child, with a sharp edged weapon, in an attempt to find out the gender of the foetus.

lucknow Updated: Sep 22, 2020 04:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The couple has six daughters together.
The couple has six daughters together.(Getty Images/iStockphoto(Representative Image))
         

A woman lost her unborn child after her husband allegedly slit open her stomach with a sharp edged weapon in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, the woman’s relatives said Monday.

The woman is still in a serious condition in a hospital in Delhi, they said.

According to police officials, the accused, on Saturday attacked his wife, who was seven-months pregnant with their sixth child, with a sharp edged weapon, in an attempt to find out the gender of the foetus.

The couple has six daughters together.

Following the attack, the locals rushed the woman to the district hospital from where she was sent to the Bareilly hospital.

“The doctors in Bareilly asked us to take her to Delhi because her condition was turning critical,” one of the woman’s relatives said. “The doctors in Delhi were able to save her, but the attack led to the death of the child. The doctors told us that it was a male child,” he said.

In their police complaint, the family of the woman has alleged that her husband wanted a son and committed the crime to know if it was male or female foetus.

The accused was arrested on the basis of the complaint on Sunday, officials said.

tags
top news
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In