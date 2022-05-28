After chancellor row, Bengal plans to replace governor as visitor to private varsities

Kolkata: The West Bengal government plans to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as visitor to the state’s nine private universities, information leaked from the education department indicated on Saturday, days after the cabinet decided that chief minister Mamata Banerjee will replace Dhankhar as chancellor of the 17 state-run universities, triggering a row.

Officials seeking anonymity said that the government wants education minister Bratya Basu to be the visitor of the private universities and a bill will be tabled at the next session of the assembly to implement the move.

Basu was not available for comment but TMC Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, who are also spokespersons of the ruling party, did not deny the information.

“The government is doing what is required for betterment of the education system. Those arguing that these positions are not meant for politicians should remember that the Prime Minister is the chancellor of all Central universities,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh had called the governor “an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party” on Thursday when the cabinet decided to make Banerjee the chancellor of state-funded universities. The move was immediately seen as a fallout of the long-running battle between Dhankhar and the TMC.

It was Basu who briefed the media about the cabinet meeting on Thursday. Since Independence, the Prime Minister has been the chancellor of Central universities by default while, in the states, the position is enjoyed by governors who are also visitors to private universities.

Visva Bharati, set up by Rabindranath Tagore, is the only Central University in Bengal.

The private universities in the state are St Xavier’s University, University of Engineering and Management, Sister Nivedita University, Seacom Skills University, Neotia University, JIS University, Brainware University, Amity University and Adamas University.

The Bengal legislative assembly passed separate Acts for each of the private universities with the assent of the governor who was made the visitor according to norm.

The Acts give the visitor a wide range of powers.

For example, the St Xavier’s University, Kolkata Act, 2016, says the visitor “can summon any employee, including the chancellor of the university, for the purpose of any inquiry or investigation.”

“Any honorary degree proposed by the university shall be conferred only upon prior approval of the visitor,” says Section 3 of the Act where it is also mentioned that any collaboration or faculty exchange programme with an international university “may be made on the advice of the visitor.”

The rules also empower the visitor to “give directions to the university from time to time” and address any meeting of the governing board. “The decision taken in such meeting may not be annulled or reversed or altered in any subsequent meeting of the governing board,” the rules say.

There was no reaction from Raj Bhawan till Saturday evening although it is the governor who has to give his assent to the bill that the government plans to table in the assembly.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the only two states that have passed legislations empowering the state governments to appoint vice-chancellors of state-funded universities but the governors continue as chancellors in both states.

Tamil Nadu passed the legislations in April while a bill was passed in Gujarat in 2015.

Bengal BJP said the effort to remove the governor from the functioning of private universities was part of the chief minister’s plans to control the education system.

“Mamata Banerjee wants to have all the power. This is another move in that direction,” said Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

Former principal of Kolkata’s Presidency College, which is now a university, Amal Mukhopadhyay said, “These actions will politicise the education system which is certainly not desirable.”

The TMC government’s acrimonious relationship with Raj Bhawan has been in the news for various reasons ever since Dhankhar was appointed governor in July 2019.

Dhankhar’s role as chancellor led to an imbroglio for the first time in July 2020 when the vice-chancellors of state-run universities did not attend a virtual meeting he had convened. Calling a press conference, Dhankhar accused the government of caging the state’s education system in politics.

Mamata Banerjee took the governor head on for the first time, calling him “more dangerous than a mouthpiece of the BJP.”

The faceoff took place months after Dhankhar issued show cause notice to the vice-chancellor of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University in north Bengal for not informing him about the university’s convocation.