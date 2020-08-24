After clarification on Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Kapil Sibal withdraws tweet

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 14:16 IST

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has withdrawn his tweet where he expressed unhappiness with Rahul Gandhi’s reported remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

There were reports that Gandhi had said that the letter written by the group of people seeking overhaul of Congress was done at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sibal was part of that group.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala quickly denied the reports about Rahul Gandhi’s statement. “Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Please don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress,” Surjewala tweeted.

Soon after that, Sibal said he is withdrawing his tweet. “Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet,” he tweeted.

An upset Sibal had earlier said that he has never made any statement in favour of the BJP in the last 30 years, and that he and other leaders have defended the party during various crises.

Apart from Sibal, 21 other leaders were part of the group that wrote the letter on overhauling the Congress. One among them was Ghulam Nabi Azad who offered to resign after reports about Rahul Gandhi’s remarks surfaced.

The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after the letter where these leaders called for ‘full time’ active leadership, sweeping reforms and raised questions about the party’s condition and direction.

Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, PL Punia, KC Venugopal and AK Antony among others are present at the virtual meeting.

Sonia Gandhi said at the meeting that she will quit from the post of interim president, and even asked the CWC members to begin the process to find a new chief.

Many leaders, including Manmohan Singh and AK Antony urged Sonia Gandhi to continue leading the party.