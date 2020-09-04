e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After corruption allegations, Pakistan PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns

After corruption allegations, Pakistan PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns

However, Asim Bajwa will continue his work as Chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, which he said was a priority with the premier. “And I believe as well that this project is the country’s future,” he said.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 09:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Islamabad, Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Prime Minister Imran Khan’ top aide Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.
Pakistan Prime Prime Minister Imran Khan’ top aide Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa.(ANI file photo)
         

Pakistan Prime Prime Minister Imran Khan’ top aide Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced his resignation on Thursday shortly after debunking allegations of corruption against him in a rebuttal that was posted on Twitter.

Bajwa said he will step down as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan, on information and broadcasting, Geo News reported.

The former chief military spokesperson said this during a conversation with television show host Shahzeb Khanzada and said he will hand in his resignation to the prime minister today.

Imran Khan’s top aide, however, said that he will continue his work as Chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, which he said was a priority with the premier. “And I believe as well that this project is the country’s future,” he said.

“I hope that the prime minister will allow me to concentrate all my focus on CPEC,” he added according to Geo News.

The Dawn also quoted Bajwa as saying: “I decided to put all my energies into CPEC because we thought that a lot of focus is currently needed on the CPEC Authority”

Bajwa decision to step down followed his detailed Twitter rebuttal to the “false and incorrect” allegations made against him and his family for assets concealment.

“I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family. Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed. I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity,” he said in a four-page press release posted on the microblogging website.

An investigative report by Pakistani journalist Ahmed Noorani alleged properties and business worth millions of Bajwa and his close family members in Pakistan and abroad.

The report claimed that Bajwa’s brothers, wife and two sons own a business empire, which has set up 99 companies in four countries including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants worth an estimated USD 39.9 million.

Refuting all the allegations, Bajwa in his rebuttal said, “It has been alleged that one of my sons had owned a company by name of Scion Builders and Estates (Pvt) Ltd, which has been registered in the SECP. It may be stated that this company has never done any business and same is dormant since inception.”

tags
top news
All eyes on Rajnath, Wei meeting in Moscow to break Ladakh deadlock
All eyes on Rajnath, Wei meeting in Moscow to break Ladakh deadlock
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Assured of safe stay by Priyanka Gandhi, Kafeel Khan arrives in Rajasthan
Assured of safe stay by Priyanka Gandhi, Kafeel Khan arrives in Rajasthan
Home ministry steps in again as cases, deaths rise in Delhi
Home ministry steps in again as cases, deaths rise in Delhi
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
After corruption allegations, Pakistan PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns
After corruption allegations, Pakistan PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In