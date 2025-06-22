Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

After ‘criticism’ in Kokrajhar, 3,000-MW power project to come up in Dhubri or Goalpara: Himanta

PTI |
Jun 22, 2025 10:36 PM IST

After ‘criticism’ in Kokrajhar, 3,000-MW power project to come up in Dhubri or Goalpara: Himanta

Guwahati, Two plots of land in Dhubri and Goalpara have been identified for setting up a 3,000-MW thermal power project, with foundation for it likely to be laid by November, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

After ‘criticism’ in Kokrajhar, 3,000-MW power project to come up in Dhubri or Goalpara: Himanta
After ‘criticism’ in Kokrajhar, 3,000-MW power project to come up in Dhubri or Goalpara: Himanta

He said though the state government was mulling establishing the project in Kokrajhar to ensure greater benefits for the district, it is unlikely to push for it as a section of people has blamed the dispensation of “trying to take away tribal land”.

“This 3,000-MW thermal power project will be coming up in our state. A sum of 40,000 crore will be spent on it and the tender will be issued soon,” Sarma said at a press conference here.

He said the Assam government had mooted allocating the project to Kokrajhar so that it can reap benefits of a major investment, which is set to create one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“The 26,000-crore semiconductor unit is coming up in Jagiroad. We thought that a project of similar investment should come to Kokrajhar, too,” Sarma said.

“But, we don’t want to go ahead with it by taking the blame that we are after tribal land,” the CM said, referring to criticism in some sections that the government was “plotting” to “hand over” tribal land to corporates.

He said two plots of land in Dhubri and Goalpara districts have been identified for the project.

Sarma claimed that the “4,000-bigha” plot considered for the project in Kokrajhar district is under the possession of “only 80 families”.

“The land may not be given for the power project, but I think it is not correct for only a few people to have possession of so much land. Some institution like a hospital or a college can come up there,” he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / After ‘criticism’ in Kokrajhar, 3,000-MW power project to come up in Dhubri or Goalpara: Himanta
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On