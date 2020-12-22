After failing to rape 5-year-old girl, Odisha teen strangulates her to death

india

The Special Investigating Team of Odisha police, that is probing the case of the murder of a 5-year-old girl in Nayagarh district, said the main accused, an 18-year-old youth, strangulated the minor after failing to sexually assault her.

Opposition BJP and Congress, since last month, have made the murder of the girl a major issue in Odisha, accusing the Naveen Patnaik government of failing to protect children in the state.

Senior police officer Arun Bothra, who headed the Special Investigation Team, said on July 14 morning, the girl had gone to the house of main accused Saroj Sethi to collect blackberries. “On that day, Saroj was alone in his house as his mother and sister had left for work. Saroj took her to a room to sexually assault her. When the girl resisted and started to scream, Saroj strangulated her to death,” said Bothra.

Bothra claimed that after killing the girl, Saroj tried to have sex with the body but failed. “He had discharged semen on the frock. The accused then put the body along with the frock inside a gunny bag and dumped it in a bush near a pond and covered the gunny bag with coconut tree branches. On realizing that he had forgotten to keep the girl’s leggings in the gunny bag, he again went to his house to get it and later threw it in the village pond,” said Bothra. He added that the pond is being dried up to find the leggings.

The police official claimed that the teenager was addicted to pornography, especially child pornography, and had watched such porn videos throughout the previous night on his sister’s mobile phone. “The accused had deleted all the search history from the mobile phone except one tab showing ‘how to delete search history’,” he said.

The SIT head said there are no eyewitnesses in this incident, but the accused reportedly confessed his crime before two people, one of them has the audio and video recordings of the conversion. “We are looking for other people involved in the crime. The accused has been taken on a three-day remand starting today and we will share further findings after that,” he said.

Hours after his claims, mother of the prime accused alleged that her son was tortured by SIT agency to confess to the crime. “My son, who was brought to the house by the cops on Monday, told us that he was being harassed and made to plead guilty. We are concerned as my husband is no more and there is nobody to fight for us,” she said.

“The SIT officials took away my daughter’s mobile phone on December 2. Later, on December 10, they again visited our house and told us the mobile had some password. They could have told this when they took away the mobile phone. We suspect the cops had given some password which we don’t know,” Sethi’s mother alleged.

The father of the deceased girl also raised doubts about the SIT claim. “The youth was tortured and forced to confess to the crime. He was also offered Rs 5 lakh to take the blame. He has been made a scapegoat. We don’t know whether he was actually involved in the incident or not, but as per our knowledge, he is not like that as has been painted by the probe agency. The SIT is doing drama to suppress our demand for a CBI probe into the case,” he said.