After failing to topple Rajasthan govt, BJP now wants to dislodge Maha govt: Sena mouthpiece

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:20 IST

The ruling Shiv Sena on Wednesday made fun of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged failed bid to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan and dared it to launch Operation Lotus in the state to dislodge Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government, which also comprises the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

The Sena, in an editorial in Saamana, the party mouthpiece, said that the BJP has embarked on a policy to dislodge governments run by opposition parties. It remarked that money and control over central agencies always don’t help to bring down a government.

The editorial said that Congress leader Sachin Pilot failed in his rebellion while the BJP could not manage to break the “chakravyuh” (labyrinth) formed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to save his government.

“The BJP used the same tool to topple the Rajasthan government, but CM Gehlot had the remedies to save his dispensation,” stated the editorial in the Marathi daily.

It lauded the Congress for its feat in saving the Rajasthan government. “Rajasthan Assembly session will start from Friday and CM Gehlot has a clear mandate to run the government. The BJP has been reduced to a butt of ridicule for its failed attempt to cobble together the magic figure to form the government. The BJP’s policy is simple. It won’t allow those governments to function that disagree with its policies,” said the editorial.

The Saamana editorial alleged that the BJP leaders are planning Operation Lotus in Maharashtra.

It also dared its former ally to destabilise and dislodge the Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

“BJP leaders had said that they would dislodge the Maharashtra government by September. After being unsuccessful in Rajasthan, what’s the plan for Maharashtra? They should happily make efforts to destabilise and dislodge the Maharashtra government ...

“Operation Lotus could not be successful in Rajasthan ... earlier, an operation at dawn in Maharashtra was unsuccessful. Now, bogus doctors have set a new date for operation in September. The operation in Rajasthan continued for a month but was unsuccessful. BJP should learn something from it,” it said in a veiled reference to BJP’s desperate bid to form a government with the support of NCP’s Ajit Pawar.