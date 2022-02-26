After first round of counting, BJD heads for landslide win in Odisha panchayat polls

Five years after it won nearly 35 per cent of the Zilla Parishad seats in the panchayat polls which led to it replacing Congress as the main opposition party in Odisha, the BJP faced a major drubbing as it could win only 6 per cent of the 315 Zilla Parishad seats, the results and leads of which were announced on Saturday.

By late evening, the ruling BJD seemed to be heading for a landslide victory in the Zilla Parishad elections with the party leading or winning in at least 277 Zilla Parishad zones out of the 315 zones where counting is being done in the first phase on Saturday. Opposition BJP and Congress were trailing far behind with 18 and 16 seats respectively.

BJP suffered major losses in the western Odisha district of Kalahandi where it had swept the Zilla Parishad seats in 2017. In Kalahandi, the BJP was leading in 4 out of 33 zones while BJD, which had won 1 ZP zone in 2017, is leading in 10. In the northern Odisha district of Mayurbhanj, BJP could not win a single seat in the first round of counting while BJD led in 25 zones. In 2017 polls, BJP had won in 49 ZP zones.

In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, BJD had won 476 zones while the BJP and Congress had won from 297 and 60 zones respectively. The BJD had won 651 ZP zones in the 2012 elections.

The five-phase panchayat polls for three-tier Panchayati Raj system ended on February 24 with an overall voter turnout of 78.6 per cent, slightly better than the 78.03 per cent in 2017. Of the three tiers only the Zilla Parishad seats are being fought on party symbols while the Panchayat Samiti and sarpanch posts are being contested on other symbols.

BJD leader Padmanabha Behera said the results of the first round of counting showed clear vindication of Naveen Patnaik’s populist programmes. “There is no doubt which party is the most preferred for people of Odisha,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Biranchi Tripathy said the party was dissatisfied with its performance. “It is far below our expectations. We will review what went wrong,” he said.

Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said the panchayat poll results showed people of Odisha wanted autocratic rule through democratic means. “By voting for the ruling BJD even after 22 years of its rule shows people prefer autocratic rule,” he said.

The counting for 307 ZP seats will be done on Sunday and 229 Zilla Parishad zones on Monday, said officials of the State Election Commission. The counting of votes began at 8 am in different block headquarters on Saturday under strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The verdict of the 2022 panchayat polls is being seen with much interest as it would determine the future of BJP which emerged as the principal opposition party in 2019 assembly polls after a sterling show in 2017 panchayat polls. With a nine-fold rise in ZP seats in 2017 panchayat poll compared to 2012 panchayat polls, the BJP managed to win 8 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general polls. In the Assembly polls held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls, the party won 23 of the 147 seats securing 32.5 per cent of the votes.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who did not campaign for his party in the 2017 panchayat polls, which led many in the party to believe that was the reason for BJD’s ‘under-performance’, left no stone unturned this time as he went around campaigning in several districts over the last 3-4 months distributing smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, a health insurance scheme that allows the beneficiaries to get treated in private hospitals without spending anything from their pocket for ₹5-10 lakh depending on gender.

Patnaik also showered sops ranging from hiking the upper age limit for government jobs to 38 years, incentive to Anganwadi and SHG workers, money for repair of houses in village areas to increasing the pay of over 33,000 junior teachers in schools by over 50 per cent while regularizing jobs of over 8,100 contractual teachers in schools.

