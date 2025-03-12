After gap of 8 months, KCR to return to assembly

After a gap of nearly eight months, Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will step into the state assembly on Wednesday, when its budget session commences. BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses the party legislature meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (ANI)

KCR announced his decision to return to the assembly during the three-hour meeting of the BRS legislature party held at Telangana Bhavan, party headquarters in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

The last time the BRS leader came to the state assembly was on July 25 last year, when he attended the address of governor Jishnu Dev Varma to the joint session of the state assembly and legislative council, and occupied his seat as the Leader of Opposition.

It was KCR’s first appearance in the state assembly after his party lost power to the Congress in the November 30 assembly elections. But it was only for a few minutes and he quietly walked out of the House. Since then, he avoided the state assembly and confining himself mostly to his farmhouse at Erravelli village in Siddipet district.

The party leaders have welcomed KCR’s decision to return to the state assembly after a gap of several months. “The BRS chief will attend the governor’s address in the assembly on Wednesday and will also be present during the presentation of the budget,” his son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

He, however, said in his personal view, it would be better for KCR to stay away from the assembly. “Nobody in the ruling Congress can match up to his stature; and it would be below his dignity to listen to the meaningless comments of the Congress leaders in the House,” KTR said.

During the BRS legislature party meeting on Tuesday, KCR asked the MLAs to hold the Congress government accountable for its unfulfilled poll promises, including the much-publicised six guarantees.

The BRS chief gave a direction to the party lawmakers on what strategy they should adopt in the House to pull up the Congress government on issues like farmers’ distress, power shortages, irrigation failures and unfulfilled welfare schemes. He urged the party legislators to corner the government on the drying up of crops, burning of motors, lack of irrigation water, drinking water shortage, and the poor conditions in Gurukul schools and public services.

He also asked the BRS MLAs to push for discussions in both the assembly and the council on OBC reservations, SC categorisation, and issues like pending DA arrears and PRC implementation for the state government employees, and the stalled Dalit Bandhu disbursals and overseas scholarships.

He directed the MLAs to move adjournment motions on pressing issues including withering crops, inter-state river disputes, the SLBC tunnel collapse and other issues plaguing the state, to expose the Congress’s failures in governance.

All the legislators were instructed by KCR to attend the session, fully prepared on the subjects assigned to them and corner the government. He also asked them to effectively counter the false propaganda being spread by the Congress against the previous BRS regime over development of the state.