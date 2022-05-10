After Maharashtra, loudspeaker row escalates in Karnataka

The row over use of loudspeakers in mosques in Karnataka escalated on Monday after a right wing group played the Hanuman Chalisa and Hindu devotional songs at around 5 am during the time of namaz.

Recorded versions or bhajans being recited by those present at the temples were played out by Sri Rama Sene, a right wing group, as part of a campaign against the state government’s alleged failure to crackdown against the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

“According to our announcement, we had warned the government against the use of loudspeakers in mosques for the last one year. But no change or action was taken. The government’s notice (to mosques) seemed like an eyewash. Mosques continue to recite the ‘azaan’ over loudspeakers from 5 am. They have not reduced the volume as well,” Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik said.

The right-wing leader on Sunday had announced its plan of launching their campaign in the matter. Muthalik had also asked chief minister Bommai and home minister Araga Jnanendra to show the “guts”, shown by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath there, by taking action against unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and setting the volume of others within permissible limits.

The loudspeaker saga began when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray, on April 2, gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, or the Hanuman Chalisa would be read outside these mosques using loudspeakers. The issue spiralled when Amaravati independent MP, Navneet Rana, and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, said they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s family home. On April 23, the couple was arrested and was granted bail on May 4.

Following in the footsteps of the MNS chief, the Sri Rama Sene decided to play Hindu devotional songs over loudspeakers across temples in Karnataka.

Threatening to drag the state government to high court on contempt charges, Muthalik said: “We have started our fight and if they (state government) don’t take action, we will file a contempt case in the high court against all district collectors,” he said.

Muthalik even warned of dire consequences if mosques did not bring down the loudspeakers on their own.

In some places like Bengaluru, several outfit workers were taken into protective custody as they attempted to play the Hanuman Chalisa and Hindu devotional songs in front of mosques.

Muslim leaders claimed most mosques had obtained permission to use loudspeakers.

“Almost 80-85% of places have permission. However, we are not sure about the situation in some villages. In Bengaluru, all mosques have permission and within permissible limits,” Maulana Abdul Razak, a Muslim leader, told Kannada TV news channels.

Amid the developments, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai issued directions for strict implementation of a Supreme Court order on use of loudspeakers at religious places.

“There was a Supreme Court order regarding loudspeakers in 2000, thereafter the central government had issued an order based on the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board as to when loudspeakers should be used and at what decibel. In 2002, the Karnataka government had issued a special GO (government order) to implement it, and things are clear in it,” Bommai, who held discussions with top police, home and law department officials and advocate general, told reporters here.

“So, it has been decided to follow the Supreme Court, Government of India and state government’s orders. Details on implementation, authorities for it like deputy superintendent of police and above rank officials are all mentioned in the order. It also mentions the need to take permission for those who want to use loudspeakers throughout the year,” he added.

No one should take law into their hands, Bommai said. “Everyone should obey the order. It would resolve all the issues. It (top court order) is being followed in many states, including Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Speaking on similar lines, home minister Araga Jnanendra said strict action will be taken in accordance with the court orders to control any activities that cause noise pollution.

“Everyone should abide by the court orders,” he said in a statement, adding that the government will not hesitate to take strict action against those taking law into their hands.

Meanwhile, a section of Congress’ Muslim leaders met the chief minister, asking him to take necessary steps and precautionary measures to maintain peace and tranquility in society.

Congress’ deputy leader in the state assembly, U T Khader, who led the delegation, maintained that the noise pollution issue should not be linked to any religion or community, and the government should formulate rules to implement the court orders, which everyone should abide by.

Stating that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the government, leader of opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said: “If they can’t do it, let them quit.”

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said people like Pramod Muthalik should be put behind bars. “There are issues like price rise and others that concern people, importance should be given to it, not this (campaign),” he said.