After PM Modi dons Uttarakhandi cap, Mussoorie artist starts getting queries

MUSSOORIE: Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore an Uttarakhand cap during the Republic Day Parade on Wednesday, the artist in Mussoorie who is the brain behind the creation of the Brahmkamal ‘topi’ has been surprised by the number of queries he is receiving from different parts of the country for his product.

Sameer Shukla, who runs Soham Himalayan Art and Heritage Centre, a museum dedicated to Uttarakhand’s traditional art forms in Mussoorie, is surprised to receive queries for the Uttarakhand ‘topi’ as soon as it was seen being worn by PM Modi during the Republic Day parade.

“Many people from different parts of the country are calling and enquiring about the cap”, he said.

When asked how the cap reached PM Narendra Modi, Sameer Shukla said: “I can say only this much that as per the interest shown by the person concerned last week, the cap was delivered directly that was worn by the PM during the republic day parade.”

“It is 100 per cent made in Mussoorie product in which around six to seven traditional tailors were involved in 2017 when the cap was launched on the Republic Day function in Mussoorie”, he added.

“It is indeed a day of pride for us that our traditional product in form of Uttarakhandi cap was worn by PM Modi,” said Kavita Shukla, wife of Sameer who assisted him in its designing.

Sameer Shukla said there are different styles of caps prevalent in Uttarakhand but “we thought to make it trendy and attractive so that youngsters of the state are attracted to it by incorporating Brahmkamal, the state flower which is offered to Lord Shiva in Kedarnath, and the four coloured stripes depicting the natural elements of nature”.

Jagtam Das, 75-year-old tailor belonging to the Dalit community who was assigned the task to stitch these caps in 2017, said, “For me, it was a dream come true when I saw my stitched cap being worn by the Prime Minister himself. We have been able to sell more than 8000 caps so far and the demand has risen suddenly now”, added Jagtam Das

Sameer Shukla said the objective of designing and marketing this Uttarakhandi cap was to stop the traditional art form of stitching these caps from becoming extinct and to motivate the younger generation of the craftsperson and tailors to earn a dignified livelihood from it.

Sharing the pictures of late General Bipin Rawat and NSA chief Ajit Doval, Shukla said that the first CDS General Bipin Rawat was the first celebrity of that stature to adorn the Uttarakhandi cap when it was gifted to him last year. NSA Ajit Doval followed him subsequently, he added.

“Wearing Uttarakhandi cap was the best tribute that can be paid to the late CDS General Bipin Rawat, the son of the soil said”, Kavita Shukla.

The local resident from Mussoorie Ramprakash Panwar said, “It is indeed a day of pride that locally made traditional Uttarakhandi cap has been adorned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it will motivate other traditional artisans to continue with their tradition.”

We are happy that our effort of several years has finally been acknowledged in the state, said Sameer Shukla.

Uttarakhand Chief minister Pushkar Dhami tweeted, “Today on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has made the culture and tradition of our state proud by wearing the Brahma Kamal cap of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand”.

Ganesh Joshi, MLA Mussoorie, tweeted, “The cap worn by PM Modi ji today has been designed by Sameer from our Mussoorie. The efforts made by Sameer ji for the local artisans are commendable. Today Modi ji has given this message that ‘Vocal For Local’ is not just a slogan for him but his resolve”.

