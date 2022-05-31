After quitting Congress, Hardik Patel likely to join BJP this week

Ahmedabad: Former Congress leader Hardik Patel is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a function expected to be held at the ruling party’s Gujarat headquarters on Thursday, people aware of the matter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patel quit the Congress on May 19 three years after joining the party in 2019. The former Gujarat Congress working president is expected to be inducted in the presence of the BJP’s Gujarat chief C R Paatil and other top leaders. Some central leaders are also likely to attend the event.

In his resignation letter posted on Twitter, Hardik Patel criticised the Congress and its leaders, saying they have no road map for the people and were non-serious and behaved as if they hated Gujarat and Gujaratis.

Hardik Patel came into prominence in 2015 at 21 when he became the face of Patel Anamat Andolan Samiti’s agitation for the inclusion of Patel community on the Other Backward Classes list for quota in educational institutes and jobs. He is likely to contest the elections in Gujarat due later this year. His conviction in a 2015 rioting and arson case related to the agitation barred him from contesting polls. The Supreme Court stayed the conviction in April.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least a dozen cases, including two on charges of sedition, are pending against Patel. A sessions court has accepted the state government’s proposal to withdraw a case lodged against him by a BJP councillor in Ahmedabad in 2017.