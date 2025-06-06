After several defeats, Congress eyes a revamp at the grassroot level

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was spearheading the party’s Lok Sabha campaign last summer, when a strategist advised him not to make the demand for a caste census his core agenda. Gandhi dismissed the idea and continued to pitch for one, calling it an X-ray that would reveal the malaise of Indian society. The Congress’ push for the caste census is aimed to rebrand the party as one championing the cause of the vulnerable caste groups. Caste politics is essential to win in northern India (HT Photo)

Gandhi’s intransigence translated into a major political victory for his party when the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs decided, on April 30, “to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census”. That same evening, Gandhi claimed credit for the move, called it the “first step” and “a new paradigm of development” but demanded that the government remove the 50% cap on caste-based reservation, and use Article 15(5) of the Constitution to implement quotas in private educational institutions.

It was a rare win for a party that has had an otherwise forgettable year, frittering away the opportunity inherent in the results of the Lok Sabha election, and managing to lose, from a seemingly invincible position, elections in the states of Haryana and Maharashtra.

Not surprisingly, the Congress would rather talk about the caste census than anything else.

The head of the party’s media department Pawan Khera claimed that while the third Modi government will be judged by its “lack of performance”, the “measurement for the Congress or the Opposition should be on the issues they have raised and its impact”.

“We had been vigorously demanding caste census publicly for past one year. The PM had labelled the Opposition as ‘Urban Naxals’ for making such demands. Finally. he was compelled to accept the demand for caste census. This is a big achievement for the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji in the first year of Modi’s third government.”

The Congress’ push for the caste census is aimed to rebrand the party as one championing the cause of the vulnerable caste groups. Caste politics is essential to win in northern India. But while the party’s success seems limited to ideation; it has lost significant political momentum, its plans for organizational revamp remains slow-paced, and the INDIA alliance itself faces fragmentation and an uncertain future.

Loss of electoral momentum

100 seats in the Lok Sabha election (Congress’s 99 seats + Pappu Yadav) charged up the Congress party after two lacklustre Lok Sabha performances in 2019 and 2014. The party managed to have a Leader of Opposition status in the Lok Sabha after ten years and emerged as a considerable force in the floor of the House.

But, its loss in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections dented the party’s electoral momentum and raised a question mark of the Congress’s ability to win elections in north India. In the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won five of 10 seats in Haryana and had emerged as the biggest party in Maharashtra. It unexpectedly failed to win Haryana, where the BJP has now set the record of winning three consecutive elections.

The organisation revamp

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced in 2024 that 2025 would be the “year for the organisation”. After a string of electoral losses, the Congress has now taken a bold step: it wants to revamp its district committee and give them more responsibilities to decentralise the party hierarchy.

Khera said Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have been taken as “model states” for the scheme and the district becomes the most critical unit of the party. Gandhi himself went to Madhya Pradesh to kickstart the selection on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, he was in Haryana.

But, the party has already missed the first deadline for this exercise — rasing doubts on its ability to complete the organisational revamp this year. The Congress had previously announced that the Gujarat district panels would be formed by May 30. On Wednesday, Khera claimed the “list is there, just a few changes are being made and it should be out very soon”.

According to a senior leader, the Congress is trying to fix accountability at every level and “those processes have already started”.

INDIA bloc’s uncertain future

On Tuesday, senior Opposition leaders met at the Constitution Club to demand a special session of Parliament and called it an INDIA bloc meeting. The meeting laid bare the group’s disunity as Aam Admi Party was conspicuous by its absence. The AAP did not want to be seen with the Congress in the same platform.

After forging a pan-India alliance (except in Punjab and West Bengal), the bloc faced a jolt in the Delhi assembly elections this year. AAP decided to fight alone and two key allies — TMC and SP — took its cause, ignoring the Congress. And now, leaders maintain that the larger alliance was only for the Lok Sabha elections and not the assembly polls.

The Congress faces a barrage of elections in the near future starting with the Bihar polls later this year. The party has focused on the Pahalgam terror attack, and the contours of the ceasefire with Pakistan (and how this was achieved).

But, within the Congress there is a demand that the party must develop a positive agenda. At the AICC session in Ahmedabad in April, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reminded his party of the need for “positive narrative” and not just “negative criticism”, underlining that youth want to know “what the party will do for them today”.

“We have an illustrious history. But we are all too conscious that young voters of today do not apparently give much importance to history. They want to know what we will do for them today and what kind of tomorrow we can provide them,” Tharoor said, underlining a new churning in the grand old party.

As the first year of the Narendra Modi government’s third term ends, Tharoor was in the US and Latin America, putting forth India’s case on Pakistani terror. That fact that it was the government and not the Congress that nominated him in the outreach delegation tells a story in itself.