After Shahzadi Khan, 2 more Indians convicted of murder executed in UAE

NEW DELHI: Two of three Indian nationals recently executed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Shahzadi Khan and Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu – were buried in Abu Dhabi on Thursday in keeping with local regulations, the external affairs ministry said.

The case of Khan – sentenced to death after being convicted of being responsible for the death of a child in her care – has been in the spotlight because an effort mounted her family to save her. She was executed on February 15. Subsequently, it emerged that two Indian men had also been executed after being convicted of murder.

Khan was buried in Abu Dhabi according to the regulations of UAE authorities, the external affairs ministry said. Prior to the burial, authorised representatives of Khan’s family paid their last respects. They also attended funeral prayers at a mosque and the burial at Baniyas cemetery.

Officials of the Indian embassy assisted the representatives of Khan’s family and attended the last rites, the ministry said.

Arangilottu was also buried on Thursday and members of his family were present to pay their last respects and participate in prayers.

Though Khan was executed on February 15, the Indian embassy was informed only on February 28 that the death sentence had been carried out. People familiar with the matter said there was little scope to intervene in her matter as UAE authorities deal with all cases involving the death of children very strictly.

Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil were convicted of murder and given death sentences. The highest court of the UAE, the Court of Cassation, upheld their sentences, the ministry said.

The Indian embassy provided all possible consular and legal assistance to the two men, including sending mercy petitions and pardon requests to the government of UAE. The local authorities informed the Indian embassy on February 28 that their death sentences had been carried out.

While Arangilottu was convicted of murdering an Emirati national, Valappil was sentenced to death for murdering an Indian.