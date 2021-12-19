After tension in Belagavi, Bommai says will take strict action against vandals

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that police have been instructed to take strict action against those indulging in vandalism in the state.

The statement comes days after a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Bengaluru was vandalised and a protest by pro-Maharashtra activists in Belagavi resulted in vandalism, including an attack on the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi, the chief minister said he has instructed the home minister to take stringent action against those who violate law and order. “The home minister too has issued orders in this regard to police officers. Already a few persons have been arrested. Those indulging in acts of vandalism like stone pelting, destroying public property and damaging government vehicles would be dealt with sternly. More stringent and long-term measures would be taken to ensure that such acts do not recur. Police have been instructed to take all measures in this regard,” he said.

Talking about attack on Shivaji statue, he said vandalisation of the statutes of the patriots, who have made sacrifices for the country, could not be tolerated. “Statues are erected to pay respects to them, not to cause social unrest in their name. A few elements are indulging in such intolerable acts. They would be crushed. Investigation would find whether it was perpetrated intentionally,” Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons about incidents of vandalism in Belagavi on Friday night, he said, “Maintaining law and order in Karnataka is our responsibility. Similarly, It is the responsibility of the Maharashtra government to maintain law and order there.”

He said that the director general of police will speak to his counterpart in Maharashtra about security of Kannadigas there and attack on buses and private vehicles from Karnataka. “Our home minister will take up the issue with his Maharashtra counterpart. Then, if necessary, I will speak to the Maharashtra chief minister,” he said.

Replying to a question about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut giving a call for Marathas to unite, Bommai said: “Responsible people should never incite anyone under any circumstances. Chatrapati Shivaji, Sangolli Rayanna and Kitturu Rani Chennamma fought against the British for freedom. They fought to unite the country. We will be doing a disservice to them if we fight to divide the society. Nobody should incite people to take law into their own hands.”

Prohibitory orders were issued in Belagavi on Saturday following incidents of vandalisation of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna’s statue and hurling of stones at government vehicles. According to the police commissioner’s office, the prohibitory order was imposed under Section 144 of CrPC from 8 am on December 18 to 6 pm on December19 in Belagavi police commissionerate area, which comprises Belagavi taluk.

On Monday the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) organised a protest against the assembly session being held at Belagavi, which is a disputed territory. Pro-Kannada protesters subsequently threw black ink on MES leader Deepak Dalvi, following which MES supporters burnt a Karnataka flag in Kolhapur on Tuesday. The MES also issued a bandh call in Belagavi.

The act of burning Karnataka’s flag led to the state legislative assembly passing a censure motion on Thursday, with Opposition parties demanding action against MES. Allegedly in retaliation to the burning of the Karnataka flag, unidentified persons poured ink on a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Bengaluru on Friday. Suspected MES supporters then allegedly damaged a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and indulged in stone-pelting on Karnataka government vehicles in Belagavi.

