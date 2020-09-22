e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After thundershowers across Mumbai, more rain likely today

After thundershowers across Mumbai, more rain likely today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted active monsoon conditions on Monday and Tuesday due to the development of a low-pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen surface level winds and its convergence along the west coast.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 00:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The weather bureau said thundershowers were expected to continue overnight between Monday night and Tuesday morning while an orange alert has been issued for Tuesday with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas.
The weather bureau said thundershowers were expected to continue overnight between Monday night and Tuesday morning while an orange alert has been issued for Tuesday with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The city, suburbs, and various areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded light to moderate rain and thundershowers from Monday afternoon and evening onwards.

The weather bureau said thundershowers were expected to continue overnight between Monday night and Tuesday morning while an orange alert has been issued for Tuesday with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas.

Between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Monday, the suburbs recorded 15.6 mm rain while 3.2 mm rain was recorded in south Mumbai.

Location-wise rain showed 22 mm rain at Sion and Bandra, Bhiwandi recorded 12 mm rain, 32.3 mm rain in Thane, 43.4 mm rain in Navi Mumbai, and 64.8 mm (heavy rain) across Dombivali-Kalyan over 12 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted active monsoon conditions on Monday and Tuesday due to the development of a low-pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal, which will strengthen surface level winds and its convergence along the west coast.

“On Tuesday, conditions are likely to intensify with intense cloud cover off the Arabian Sea coast, which is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain across isolated areas,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

tags
top news
Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Unregulated digital media can spark hate, terror: Govt to SC
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody ends on Tuesday: What we know so far
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
‘Committed to global order based on rules post-Covid-19’: Harsh Shringla
Samajwadi Party won’t contest Bihar assembly polls, will support RJD
Samajwadi Party won’t contest Bihar assembly polls, will support RJD
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In