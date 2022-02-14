After two years, primary schools to reopen in West Bengal from Feb 16

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the Covid-19 restrictions till February 28, while allowing primary and upper primary schools to reopen from Thursday after a gap of almost two years.

Primary and upper primary schools were shut down by the Mamata Banerjee administration in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. Even though schools were allowed to reopen for classes IX – XII from time to time in between, primary and upper primary classes remained shut all through.

The state government also allowed the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) centres to reopen from February 16. Night curfew was relaxed by an hour – from midnight to 5 am.

“Separate standing operating procedures would be issued by the concerned departments before the ICDS and schools (primary and upper primary) reopen from February 16,” said a senior government official.

Earlier, the state government had allowed schools (classes VIII – XII), colleges and universities to reopen from February 3. From February 7, the state government had launched open-air ‘neighbourhood classes’ for students studying up to class VII.

Earlier this month the state had allowed direct flights from UK and daily flights from Delhi and Mumbai to resume. Government and private offices were allowed to work with 75% workforce. Restaurants, bars, cinema halls, theatres and swimming pools were allowed to operate with 75% capacity. Entertainment parks, protected areas such as wildlife sanctuaries, National parks and tiger reserves were also allowed to reopen.

This comes at a time when the daily count of Covid-19 cases in West Bengal has dipped from a high of 24,000 cases per day in the second week of January to around 500 on Sunday. On Sunday, 512 new cases were reported from across the state while 27 people died.

The Bengal government on Monday lifted all restrictions on both domestic and international incoming flights. Passengers arriving in Kolkata will, however, either need to be fully vaccinated or carry a RT-PCR test negative report.