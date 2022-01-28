Afternoon brief: Ahead of budget session, Congress holds parl strategy meet and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress holds virtual parl strategy group meet ahead of Budget session

The Congress’ parliamentary strategy group held a meeting, chaired by interim party president Sonia Gandhi, via video conferencing on Friday. The meeting was held in view of the commencement of the Budget session of Parliament next week. Read more

After U'khand Brahmakamal cap and Manipuri stole, PM wears turban at NCC Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inspected the National Cadet Corps rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi. He was seen wearing a turban as he inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed March Past by NCC contingents. Read more

'If you stick with the same, adjustments will be difficult': Shastri's advice for Dravid amid IND's 'transition period'

The Indian cricket team is going through one of its most difficult period which began in October last year with the Men in Blue incurring a forgettable T20 World Cup in the UAE before the Virat Kohli captaincy row unfolded and subsequently followed with a Test and ODI series defeat against a rebuilding South Africa side. Read more

The Afterparty review: A delightfully ambitious yet uneven genre-hopping comedy series

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are among Hollywood’s most distinctive voices. After years of writing, directing and/or producing delightfully zany comedies on the big screen (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells Vs The Machines), the duo return to their TV roots. Miller is the creator and director of Apple TV’s The Afterparty with Lord serving as producer and one of the writers.Read more

Amid LAC standoff, China says will work closely with India; slams Biden govt

China on Thursday said it will work ‘closely’ with India to properly handle the ongoing border tension. Read more

Man plays flute for raven, bird sings along with him. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show members of the corvid family, like ravens and crows, showcasing signs of intelligence. Read more