Afternoon brief: ASI closes Aurangzeb's tomb for 5 days after row over AIMIM leader's visit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ASI shuts Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra for 5 days after row over AIMIM leader's visit

Amid massive controversy in Maharashtra over AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's recent visit to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in the state's Aurangabad district, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which protects the monument, announced on Thursday it was being closed for five days. Read more

'Entire Maharashtra will burn if..': Warning before Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya trip

Amid opposition over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the MNS issued a warning Thursday - that the state of Maharashtra would burn if anyone tried to harm their leader. Read more

Rinku Singh's emotional response after heartbreaking last-over dismissal as KKR go down to LSG

Quinton de Kock and captain KL Rahul put on the IPL's highest ever opening stand of 210 to help Lucknow Super Giants book a playoffs berth with a thrilling two-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Read more

Mahindra joins hands with Volkswagen, to get MEB electric components for its EVs

Mahindra and Mahindra has joined hands with German carmaker Volkswagen to collaborate on its upcoming electric vehicles. Read more&amp;amp;nbsp;

What’s hot in the restaurant: Trends that will define the upcoming months

Along with the fashion, business, travel, health and other industries that changed in the course of the three years of Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed it, restaurant industry too adopted new trends as owners explored innovative ways to improve on-site and off-site experiences for guests and zeroed on strategies that stick, whether they own or run a fast-casual restaurant or a full-service establishment. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON