Afternoon brief: Attempts being made to spark controversy over language, says PM at BJP meet, and all the latest news

Attempts being made to spark controversy over language: PM Modi at BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that language diversity is the pride of the country, but attempts are being made to spark controversies over it. Read more

Teachers recruitment scam: CBI quizzes Bengal minister for second time

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Friday questioned West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikary for the second time in two days in connection with his daughter Ankita’s alleged illegal recruitment in a government school. Read more

‘Kashi-Mathura important but…’: Sena sees a 2024 link to mandir-masjid disputes

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of stoking the “mandir-masjid” issue with an eye on the 2024 general elections, saying such issues were raked up to create religious tensions in the country. Read more

Cheers! Finland NATO application celebrated with special beer | Video

When Finland decided to seek NATO membership on Sunday, the owner of a small brewery in Savonlinna, Petteri Vanttinen, 42, decided to celebrate by launching a new beer in honour of the military alliance. Read more

Male Infertility on rise: Doctor shares solutions

Infertility is the disease of the reproductive system of both males and females where they are not able to achieve pregnancy after around 12 months of unprotected sex. Read more

Incredible images of ‘Grand Canyon of Mars’ will make your jaw drop in wonder

Mars has always been an object of fascination for many since centuries. With the advancement of technology, the scientists are now starting to discover more about the enigmatic Red Planet. Read more

Seema Khan changes name on Instagram after separating with Sohail Khan, shares post on things 'working out in the end'

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and fashion designer Seema Khan has changed her name on social media. Dropping 'Khan' from her name, she went back to her maiden name--Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Read more

'Buttler came to me and said 'I want to ask you something'': Kohli's hilarious chat with Orange Cap holder of IPL 2022

There are few better sights in cricket than watching a free-flowing Virat Kohli in his element. The star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter found his lost mojo as he hit a 54-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans on Thursday. Read more

