Afternoon brief: Calcutta HC dismisses plea seeking Bengal Guv Dhankar's removal and all the latest news

Calcutta HC dismisses plea seeking removal of Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Calcutta high court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by an advocate to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar as the governor of West Bengal. Read more

Bihar conducts statewide waterbird census across 58 wetlands

The Bihar government has initiated steps to ascertain the exact number of varieties of local and migratory water birds in the state. Read more

Indian Railways cancels 287 trains. Check full list here

The Indian Railways cancelled nearly 287 trains, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website showed. However, no reasons regarding the cancellation of the trains were cited. Read more

Concert, fireworks at -15°C: How North Korea celebrated Kim Jong Il's birthday

North Korea celebrated the 80th birthday of its former supreme leader Kim Jong Il amid freezing temperatures of -15 degrees Celsius, according to a report by US-based NK news. He had died in 2011. Read more

Uncharted review: Tom Holland-starrer is Hollywood’s hollowest, blandest blockbuster in years

Based on one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time, Uncharted centers on treasure hunter Nathan Drake and sets out to tell his origin story. Read more

'Never went for their trials, never talked to management': Indian youngster 'surprised' with RCB buying him in auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore ended the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction with 22 players in their squad last week. Read more

'Beast mode on' for Neha Sharma. Nothing can stop her now

Neha Sharma is back to her favourite place -the gym. The actor restarted her gym routine, a day back, and gave us major fitness goals. Read more

Company makes perfume inspired by ‘irresistible scent’ of French fries

Does the smell of French fries often leave your mouth watering and all you want to do is to gobble them? Well, now there is another way of celebrating your love for the tasty – and widely loved – dish. Read more