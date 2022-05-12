Afternoon brief: Chidambaram slams Rijiju for 'lakshman rekha' remark, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
On Rijiju's ‘lakshman rekha’ remark, Chidambaram's jibe: ‘All the King’s…’
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at Union law minister Kiren Rijiju for his ‘lakshman rekha’ remark. Read more
Why PM Modi got emotional while speaking to a Gujarat man, his daughter| Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen getting emotional on Thursday while speaking to a man - who is visually challenged. Read more
IPL 2022: Warner reveals conversation with Chahal after his lucky escape against spinner in DC vs RR match
The Delhi Capitals secured a dominant eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals to keep their chances for playoff qualification alive. Read more
EV maker Ola Electric's chief marketing officer Varun Dubey quits
Bengaluru-based electric vehicle company Ola Electric's chief marketing officer, Varun Dubey, has departed from the company. Read more
Home interior decor tips: Things you should avoid when decorating your home
From new colour palettes to lighting and ventilation and unique furniture choices. Read more
Unoccupied house in a US beach collapses and floats in water. Watch viral video
A video of an unoccupied house collapsing and floating in water was recently posted online. Watch here