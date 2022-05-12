Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Chidambaram slams Rijiju for 'lakshman rekha' remark, and all the latest news
Afternoon brief: Chidambaram slams Rijiju for 'lakshman rekha' remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress leader P Chidambaram.(ANI)
Published on May 12, 2022 12:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

On Rijiju's ‘lakshman rekha’ remark, Chidambaram's jibe: ‘All the King’s…’

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at Union law minister Kiren Rijiju for his ‘lakshman rekha’ remark. Read more  

Why PM Modi got emotional while speaking to a Gujarat man, his daughter| Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen getting emotional on Thursday while speaking to a man - who is visually challenged. Read more

IPL 2022: Warner reveals conversation with Chahal after his lucky escape against spinner in DC vs RR match

The Delhi Capitals secured a dominant eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals to keep their chances for playoff qualification alive. Read more

EV maker Ola Electric's chief marketing officer Varun Dubey quits

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle company Ola Electric's chief marketing officer, Varun Dubey, has departed from the company. Read more

Home interior decor tips: Things you should avoid when decorating your home

From new colour palettes to lighting and ventilation and unique furniture choices. Read more 

Unoccupied house in a US beach collapses and floats in water. Watch viral video

A video of an unoccupied house collapsing and floating in water was recently posted online. Watch here

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

p. chidambaram kiren rijiju
Thursday, May 12, 2022
