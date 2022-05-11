Afternoon brief: China’s zero-Covid strategy unsustainable, says WHO, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China’s zero-Covid strategy unsustainable; need an urgent shift in policy: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said that China’s ‘zero-Covid’ strategy to defeat the Covid-19 outbreak is unsustainable. Read more

'It hasn't happened to me ever. That's why I smiled': Virat Kohli breaks silence on his first-ball ducks in IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 has been a forgettable season so far for Virat Kohli. The former RCB captain has struggled for runs this year and barring. Read more

Tata Nexon EV Max launched at ₹17.74 lakh with range promise of 437 kms

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Nexon EV Max, the long-range version of its popular Nexon electric vehicle (EV) at a starting price of ₹17.74 lakh. Read more

Premature delivery: Causes, risk factors, signs to watch out for, complications

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and pop singer-husband Nick Jonas recently shared a family picture on Mother's Day. Read more

Smriti Irani posts video of pet getting pampered with interesting caption

Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts that end up creating a buzz. Read more

