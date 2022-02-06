Afternoon brief: Congress' Sunil Jakhar has quit active politics, claims MLA and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Punjab polls: Congress leader Sunil Jakhar has quit active politics, claims MLA

On a day when the Congress is likely to announce its chief ministerial face for the Punjab assembly elections, expected to be either the incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi or state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA claimed on Sunday that Sunil Jakhar, Sidhu's predecessor in the post, has retired from politics. Read More

'So you're saying Shikhar and I should be out of the team?': Watch Rohit Sharma give savage reply to reporter's question

Rohit Sharma is an absolute entertainer when it comes to press conferences. His witty one-liners, jokes to lighten up the mood is the stuff of legends and Saturday was just another example of it. Read More

Shark Tank India: Manchester City shares Aman Gupta's meme, surprised fans ask if their Instagram admin is Indian

Shark Tank India has been a hit at home and it seems, even football club Manchester City is among its fans. Read More

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Priyanka Chopra says ‘music will never stop’, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma call her immortal

Lata Mangeshkar's death on Sunday has left her fans, including several industry insiders, grieving over the loss of India's queen of melody. Anushka Sharma called it a sad day while Parineeti Chopra remembered how her music classes were mostly about songs of Lata Mangeshkar. Read More

Common lifestyle mistakes that are damaging your memory. Neurologist offers tips

Is your life feeling like a mess of late as you struggle to follow your to-do list just because you keep forgetting things? Do you often fail to locate your house keys or worse, lock your keys inside the car? Read More

Watch | Tricolour at Lal Chowk: Change of heart in Kashmir or state-sponsored photo op?

