Afternoon brief: Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb named in 'fake CIA report', wife files complaint, and all the latest news

Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb named in 'fake CIA report', wife files complaint

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb's wife has filed a police complaint alleging that a fake report - attributed to the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) - is being circulated on social media with her husband's name included, news agency PTI said. Read more

IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson leaves SRH camp to attend birth of his child

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has left the team's camp to attend the birth of his child. Read more

Anushka Sharma reveals how her ‘true happiness’ Vamika tries to make her laugh

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback to the bigscreen with her upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress. Read more

2022 TVS iQube long range e-scooter to launch today: Price expectation

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch a new variant of its iQube electric scooter. The upcoming model has been officially teased by the company over its social media handles ahead of the launch that is slated to take place today (May 18th). Read more

Is salon facial beneficial for you? Dermatologist answers

Skincare is an important part of the daily routine. The way our skin looks and feels also determine how we feel about ourselves throughout the way. Read more

Man asks Anand Mahindra if he can make cars for ₹10k. His reply is hilarious

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is really popular on Twitter where he is known for his witty one-liners and hilarious posts. Read more

