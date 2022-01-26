Afternoon brief from HT: Special horse of President's Bodyguard retires and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Republic Day: Elite horse of President's Bodyguard Virat retires

As the celebrations of 73rd Republic Day came to a close at the Rajpath, the President's Bodyguard (PBG) escorted President Ram Nath Kovind back to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. What made the occasion special was the presence of Virat, the special horse in the PBG. Read more

Data Privacy Day: How users can protect their privacy. Check details

Data privacy has been one of the hot topics of discussion in a digitally connected world. The issue has become pertinent at the time of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, when more and more people are forced to spend time in the online world. Read more

Republic Day: BSF, Pak Army exchange sweets, greetings at Attari-Wagah border

In a goodwill gesture, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Army exchanged sweets and greetings at the Attari-Wagah border on India's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. Read more

Chiranjeevi tests Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms, concerned fans say ‘get well soon’

Actor Chiranjeevi on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus with mild symptoms, despite having taken all precautions. He added that he is currently quarantining at home. Read more

PM Modi extends personal greetings to Jonty Rhodes, Chris Gayle on Republic Day; 'You truly are a special ambassador'

Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes on Wednesday took to his official Twitter account to share a letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 73rd Republic Day. Read more

Happy Republic Day 2022: Harnaaz Sandhu, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta celebrate 73rd Republic Day

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today, on January 26. On this day, in 1950, the Indian Constitution came into effect. People across the country are celebrating the occasion with much pomp. Read more

Mahindra XUV700 hits milestone of 14,000 deliveries

Mahindra XUV700 was launched after much wait but with a lot of promise on the occasion of India's Independence Day last year. On the occasions of the country's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, Mahindra confirmed that it has achieved its previously stated objective of delivering 14,000 units to customers across the country. Read more

ITBP constable dedicates special song to celebrate Republic Day. Watch

A video of a constable from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dedicating a song to the nation to celebrate Republic Day has won people’s hearts. Read more