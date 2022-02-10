Afternoon brief: India-US bilateral trade in goods at $113 billion in 2021 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

$113 billion in 2021: India-US goods trade marks new record

In yet another sign of the deepening economic relationship between India and the United States (US), bilateral trade in goods between the two countries crossed the $100 billion mark in 2021, making it the largest volume of goods trade in a calendar year in India-US economic history. Read more

Mumbai was India’s most congested city in 2021

Mumbai was India’s most and the world’s fifth-most congested city in 2021, according to the latest TomTom Traffic Index based on the study of 404 cities across 58 countries. Read more

Victims of dastardly 26/11, Pathankot terror attacks yet to get justice: India

India has long borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism, with victims of the “dastardly” 2008 Mumbai terror attack and the 2016 Pathankot terror act, perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror groups, yet to get justice, New Delhi’s envoy here has told the UN Security Council. Read more

'Rohit is willing to throw bait': Karthik lauds India captain on 'brave move' during Windies' run-chase in 2nd ODI

During the second ODI of the series against West Indies in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma made a bold decision during the closing stages of the visitor's run-chase when he brought Washington Sundar into the attack. Read more

A Thursday trailer: Yami Gautam as a deadly kidnapper challenges PM Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia is a pregnant cop. Watch

The first trailer of Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday is out, and it promises an interesting thriller. Directed by Behzad Khambata, A Thursday also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Karanvir Sharma. Read more

Skoda Slavia sedan launch date announced. Check here

Skoda Auto India on Thursday announced that its upcoming Slavia sedan will be launched in the country on February 28 with the 1.0-litre TSI engine option. Read more