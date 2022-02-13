Afternoon brief: Isro's first launch mission of 2022 tomorrow, countdown begins and all the latest news updates
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Isro's first launch mission of 2022 tomorrow, countdown begins
The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C52 orbiting an earth observation satellite on February 14 at 5.59am, the countdown of which began on Sunday morning. Read more
Quad pushes back on Chinese coercion, no compromise on Indo-Pacific security
External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s candid admission that China was discussed at the Melbourne Quad meeting in the neighbourhood context indicates that the democratic group has started to mature into a launchpad for long term strategic and economic partnerships. Read more
Delhi liquor stores witness mad rush over this weekend. Here's why
Liquor shops in Delhi witnesses a sudden rush on Saturday as vendors were offering discounts of up to 35 per cent to increase the sale of foreign liquor in the national capital. Read more
'We have three great leaders now': Mike Hesson on new captain after RCB rope in 37-year-old veteran
Royal Challengers Bangalored (RCB) entered the IPL 2022 Auction with the added responsibility of picking a captain. Read more
Badhaai Do box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer sees tiny growth, makes ₹2.72 crore
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do's second day box office numbers are out. The film collected ₹1.65 crore on Friday and ₹2.72 crore on Saturday, bringing the total collection to ₹4.37 crore. Read more
Rajkummar Rao drops pics of his ripped transformation for Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar's reacts: See here
Actor Rajkummar Rao is on the ninth sky after his film Badhaai Do, a sequel to 2018 hit Badhaai Ho!, released in theatres. See here